Beal drilled three consecutive three-point attempts in the span of a minute-and-a-half late in the fourth quarter, and the Wizards, once down by 18 points, climbed to within 117-116 with 1:01 remaining. But Wizards center Thomas Bryant fouled Magic forward Nikola Vucevic on the next defensive possession, and those late free throws, combined with a Markelle Fultz steal and breakaway dunk, carried the Magic to a victorious ending.

Beal finished with 34 points (shooting 12 for 26 overall and 5 for 10 from beyond the arc) along with eight assists and six rebounds, and he reached a personal milestone of 10,000 career points. Still, he walked off the floor after 40 minutes of hard work with no win to show for it. Washington fell to 3-8 overall.

In the Magic’s season-high 125-point performance, Vucevic led the way with 30 while Evan Fournier contributed 25 to go with nine assists. Fournier also captained the Magic’s three-point parade, making 5 of 8 from downtown as part of Orlando’s 15-for-38 night from deep.

Little by little, the three-point shot chiseled away at the Wizards’ resolve.

The Magic (6-7) spent Sunday launching with abandon — deep shots and attempts early in the shot clock — and over time, each dagger produced reactions from the Wizards.

In the first quarter, Coach Scott Brooks tried calling a timeout to stop an early surge. By the third, an Orlando triple made Brooks lean back in his sideline seat and exhale. But in the fourth quarter, Washington had finally had enough.

With Orlando leading by six points, Terrence Ross attempted a three and Wizards forward Davis Bertans raced to close out on the perimeter but ended up hitting Ross and not defending the ball. When the whistle blew, Bertans stormed down the court, cursing at himself.

As one of the worst offensive teams in the league, the Magic should have been a defensive dress rehearsal for the Wizards. But it appeared Orlando was just waiting for the right time — or the right opponent in Washington — to play one of its best offensive games.

The Magic entered Sunday with the worst shooting percentage in the league (42.1 percent), but its shooting ticked up in each quarter and it ended up shooting 49.4 percent overall.

The Magic had scored 100 or more points only five times this season — compared to the Wizards, who have eclipsed triple digits in all but one game — but reached that mark Sunday when Ross hit the three free throws after Bertens’s foul with 7:01 remaining in the game. Orlando had averaged the second-fewest points per game (100.3) before facing Washington, but it opened an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter Sunday and went on scoring runs whenever it mattered.

Beal tried to come to the rescue, but his heroics fell short and Washington finished 1-2 on the three-game road trip.

