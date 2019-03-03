Bradley Beal goes to the basket against the converging Timberwolves. Beal had 22 points, seven rebounds, a team-high eight assists and a plus-24 rating Sunday night. (Nick Wass/AP)

Bradley Beal may have had fewer than 25 points for the first time in 11 games Sunday night at Capital One Arena, but if the Washington Wizards’ leading scorer is lamenting the end of his streak, he need only cast his gaze at the rest of his stat line for comfort.

Beal had 22 points, seven rebounds, a team-high eight assists and a plus-24 rating to round out another complete performance in the Wizards’ 135-121 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The only reason his night felt somewhat quiet despite those numbers is that, for the first time in a long time, Washington didn’t need an in-your-face, total-domination game from Beal to win.

The Wizards instead evenly distributed the wealth.

Bobby Portis led the team with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Jabari Parker had 22 points, including a pivotal 11-point burst in the third quarter that helped close the door on the Timberwolves for good. Trevor Ariza had 16 points and was a killer from the three-point line. Thomas Bryant and Troy Brown Jr. brought the energy that has helped them carve out niches on this roster.

In short, it was just the group effort the Wizards (26-37) needed to weather a team with a scorer as dangerous as ­Karl-Anthony Towns.

“We were able to get to the paint tonight . . . moving the ball, assists,” Coach Scott Brooks said after the win. “I thought Brad, this is another opportunity for him where you can see he has grown as a player. He didn’t shoot the ball well [7 for 19 from the field], but I thought it was one of his best overall games because he guarded. Especially in the second half we changed some of the matchups, and he did a great job of keeping their guards out of the paint, and he was playmaking.

“A lot of assists to a lot of his teammates — when your shot doesn’t go, you’ve got to do other things.”

After trading the lead for much of the game, the Wizards finally earned some separation in the third quarter thanks to Parker, whose surge began with a driving layup in transition, included two free throws after that and also featured a running dunk and a three-pointer back-to-back.

He ended the period with a running layup, the Wizards’ 11th and 12th fast-break points of the game, to put the Wizards up 97-87 after Sam Dekker recovered Derrick Rose’s lost dribble and pulled off a behind-the-back outlet pass that found its way to Parker.

It was Minnesota’s seventh turnover of the quarter, and all those giveaways allowed Parker to flourish.

“I was just trying to get downhill,” Parker said.

“He’s a big body in there,” Brooks said, “and Bobby and him, those two guys when they rebound, we’re pretty good offensively because we can get out in transition. Especially when [Parker] gets it, he can attack because he’s as quick as I’ve seen a guy his size from basket to basket. He’s a strong, 250-pound athlete that can get down the court in three seconds with the ball. That’s pretty impressive.”

The Wizards didn’t just thrive on the offensive end; defensive highlights stood out as well. They capped Towns at 28 points on 12-for-18 shooting — above his season average of 23.9 points but well below the 33.7 he had averaged in his previous three games — and made successful adjustments in the second half to better defend the paint.

Minnesota (29-34) creamed Washington in the lane before halftime, taking a 64-62 lead into the break and outscoring the Wizards 52-38 inside in the first two quarters in large part because of a Towns resurgence following a slow start.

The two-time all-star didn’t score until 4:32 remained in the first quarter after the Wizards doubled him every time he got the ball, but Towns eventually wriggled out of that tight defense to bully Washington in the paint. He flaunted the full range of his scoring abilities to end the half with 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

But the Wizards’ second-half adjustments, following a conversation with Brooks, led to a 34-32 edge in the paint after intermission.

“We talked about it. They had 52. We were talking about they’re on pace — I’m assuming it would have been their NBA record at 104 for the game, and we talked about that at halftime,” Brooks said. “And they came out and stepped up in that third quarter and guarded the paint, played much better defensively.”

The Wizards’ solid defense and 15 offensive rebounds led to good ball movement on offense — they had 30 assists on 49 field goals — that helped them skate past their problem areas at the start of the first and third quarters.

Beal, who did not speak to reporters Sunday, led the way in both of those periods with 12 points in each.

“Everybody did their jobs tonight,” Portis said. “. . . It was us going out there just trying to play the right way. I think we played with a sense of urgency, knowing that there’s 20 games left in the season, that we can really make our mark on this tail end and try to make a playoff push. Coach Brooks said we’re trying to play all these last games in series, like he broke it down. Tonight, we’re at 1-0.”