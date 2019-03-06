Bradley Beal drives through a thicket of Dallas defenders for two of his team-high 30 points in the Wizards’ 132-123 win over the Mavericks. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Two of the NBA’s most skilled young guards put some sizzle in a game that, based solely on the standings, needed it given the Washington Wizards and visiting Dallas Mavericks entered Wednesday night a combined 20 games below .500.

For the Wizards, it was Bradley Beal who put the finishing touches on a 132-123 victory at Capital One Arena, scoring or assisting on eight points down the stretch, including a three-point play with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter that put Washington ahead by eight.

Beal scored a team-high 30 points on 11-for-19 shooting with eight assists and seven rebounds. The two-time all-star shooting guard, 25, extended his career-best run of consecutive 20-point games to 54 in the Wizards’ second straight win and third in four games.

The victory kept shorthanded and overhauled Washington (27-37) three games back of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 18 games left in the regular season.

Luka Doncic, meanwhile, flirted with a triple double for Dallas, losers of three in a row and eight of nine. Only 20, the smooth-shooting Slovenian had 31 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in yet another performance underscoring a promising future for the rebuilding franchise.

This season Doncic became one of only seven rookies in NBA history to post a 35-point triple-double, joining the likes of Michael Jordan, Oscar Robertson and Stephen Curry.

“Obviously when you think about a game and what happened or if you’re just watching stats, going through it in your mind, you definitely enjoy it, and you definitely appreciate what they’ve both done,” Wizards point guard Tomas Satoransky said.

“Luka has such an unteachable patience on offense, and Brad just is our leader right now, and he’s doing everything for us.”

Much of the announced crowd of 16,867 gasped in amazement when Beal dunked on reserve center Salah Mejri. Beal gathered the ball several feet from the basket, dribbled directly toward Mejri and elevated over the ­7-foot-2 Tunisian for a one-handed flush.

Beal called it probably the best dunk of his professional career, indicating he had dunked on another unspecified 7-footer during his freshman season at Florida.

“Brad is stepping up and taking his game to another level,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said after his club reached 130 points for a second straight game. “Unfortunately we can’t stop guys consistently, but we can score.”

Among the most entertaining moments of Washington’s first win against the Mavericks (27-37) since 2015 unfolded shortly after halftime, pitting Beal and Doncic in a one-on-one sequence.

Doncic got it started with a lob pass to Dwight Powell for a dunk and, on the Mavericks’ ensuing possession, drove to the rim to attempt a layup with Beal defending. Beal altered the shot just as Doncic left his feet, forcing a miss.

Doncic turned to the official, his arms out and palms facing up, incredulous over the no-call.

Beal waved his right hand, as if vehemently discounting Doncic’s contention he was fouled. Then Beal collected the ball across half court, drove past Doncic and made a layup for an 80-72 lead.

“We’re the two playmakers on our team, so we’ve got to be able to out and get it done,” Beal said. “He’s definitely a special player. To be that young and have that size and see the humility he has, I told him I it was very admirable, so he’s going to be special for a long time to come.”

With Doncic and Beal dueling as two of the top players of this era, Wizards fans throughout the game acknowledged a surefire future Hall of Famer who may have played his final game in the District.

The Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki, 40, hasn’t announced officially he will be retiring, but the 14-time all-star who paved the way in many respects for sharpshooting 7-footers has received standing ovations around the league during what has felt like a farewell tour.

He received his first standing ovation Wednesday night when he subbed in for the first time with 2:34 to play in the first quarter.

Then, in the closing stages with the outcome well in hand, fans began chanting, “We want Dirk,” first with 33 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and finally with 27 seconds to play.

“Oh yeah, it was great,” Doncic said. “He deserves all of that. He deserves all of the ovations he’s got. He just has done a lot for this league and for the fans. Everybody loves him.”

The fans in this instance didn’t get their wish, however, with Dallas Coach Rick Carlisle electing to keep one of the seven players in league history to score 30,000 points on the bench.

Asked about the reception Wizards fans gave Nowitzki, Brooks said, “I think our fans have it all wrong. I thought that was a mistake on their part. They should have been chanting, ‘One more year. One more year.’ We all want to see him one more year. You don’t want him to leave. He’s done so much for the game and is so fun to watch.

“I’m sure he’s so important to their locker room. He’s a winner’s winner. It’s contagious what he brings to his team. Just the competitiveness, the drive, his ability to come back year after year after year and get better, never satisfied. One of the best players ever.”