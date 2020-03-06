As the Washington Wizards held off Atlanta, 118-112, Beal continued his personal stretch of torrid offensive play with 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting, including 7 of 10 from beyond the three-point arc.

For his seventh three-pointer, Beal dribbled outside the perimeter, contemplating his move against Cam Reddish. Teammate Thomas Bryant eased his decision by setting a massive screen that stood the rookie straight up.

That left the 7-foot Dedmon with sole responsibility for Beal, who has shot 52 percent from beyond the arc over the past eight games. Beal, naturally, made the 24-footer and turned to stare at the Hawks’ bench with an expression that said, “Is that all you got?”

Beal has elevated his three-point shooting during his 21-game streak of scoring 25 points or more, and Friday’s game served as the latest example. Although this season Beal has made at least six threes in a game six times, four of those games have occurred since Feb. 24.

“I’m in a rhythm now. So I’ve got to credit my trainer. He came out for a day or two, and we watched film,” Beal said, referencing basketball trainer Drew Hanlen. “Ever since then, I’ve just been knocking them down.”

The Wizards (23-39) would push the lead to 19 and survived a late rally from the Hawks (19-45), who were without star Trae Young. Young, dealing with flu-like symptoms, stayed back at the team hotel.

“I love Brad’s routine, and you’ll never know with his routine if he’s shooting well or not shooting well because he’s consistent,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “I think that’s the key.”

Before the game, Hawks Coach Lloyd Pierce offered nuance in describing what makes Beal such a tough cover.

“We watched film this morning, and I asked the coaching staff, I said name a better guard in the league that changes directions better than [Beal],” Pierce said, describing what makes Beal so difficult to defend “He’s kind of like a running back, a Barry Sanders type.”

Young’s absence spoiled a rematch between the two guards. On Jan. 26 in Atlanta, just four games into his current streak, Beal scored 40 points while Young went for 45.

Even without Young, the Hawks made the game interesting. Reddish, the 10th pick in the 2019 draft, connected on a three-point play and pulled Atlanta to 114-110 with 1:28 remaining. Reddish finished with 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting.

On the other end, Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura, selected one pick ahead of Reddish, grabbed an offensive rebound and got fouled. Although Hachimura made no impact on the offensive end (0 for 6 for three points), he made both free throws to extend the lead to two possessions. Hachimura made up for his offensive struggles by pulling down a team-high eight rebounds.

“He did a good job in that second half,” Brooks said of Hachimura. “Came back and challenged him a few times during timeouts, but he responded, he got rebounds. . . . He made his free throws, he got rebounds, he got extra possessions when the game was getting tight. I thought he competed.”

While Beal drew most of the attention — sometimes when the Hawks played zone defense, a lone defender remained glued to him — and still somehow dominated the attempts, teammates made the most of their rationed opportunities.

Jerome Robinson had 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting, and fellow starter Thomas Bryant added 10 points.

The second unit scored 47 points, led by the trio of Davis Bertans (17 points), Troy Brown Jr. (13 points, five assists) and Moritz Wagner (10 points). Bertans and Brown played on the closing unit that held off the Hawks.