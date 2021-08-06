“My parents were worried, it took time for them to agree. But when they watched the Olympics, they realized it’s a great sport,” Amaro told The Associated Press at a skatepark in Sao Caetano do Sul, a wealthy city in Sao Paulo’s metropolitan region. She was receiving her first two-hour lesson and wobbling on her board – with the blessing of a watchful Deivison. Eight other girls and young women, aged between 4 and 20, also rode around.