Castro, who welcomed twins in November 2018, will join U.S. stars like Jordan Larson playing in the new league.
Athletes Unlimited, in partnership with USA Volleyball, announced in April its plans for a six-week indoor league to begin play in February.
Players will help govern the league, which won’t conflict with the Americans’ preparations ahead of the 2021 Games. It will feature an innovative format without general managers or owners. Four captains will choose their teams one week then a points system from that week will determine the captains for the next week of competition.
Athletes Unlimited also started a pro softball league that completed its first season in late August.
