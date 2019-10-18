The Stronach Group, whose track ownership includes Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields in the San Francisco Bay area, ordered Hollendorfer off the grounds after six horses — four at Santa Anita and two at Golden Gate — died under his care earlier this year. Santa Anita had 30 horses die during its winter-spring meet.

AD

At the time, TSG said the 73-year-old trainer was “no longer welcome to stable, race, or train his horses at any of our facilities.”

Los Alamitos in Orange County welcomed Hollendorfer during its summer meet, with track owner Edward Allred saying, “We do not feel he should be a scapegoat for a problem which derives from a number of factors.”

AD

Hollendorfer won a request for a temporary restraining order that allowed him to run horses at Del Mar during the summer.

But he lost a similar request in Los Angeles Superior Court to race at Santa Anita this fall.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD