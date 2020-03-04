The increases bring the total purses and awards for the two-day world championships to $35 million. It will be held Nov. 6-7.
Starting with this year’s event, the Breeders’ Cup will adopt six recommendations from Dr. Larry Bramlage involving safety and veterinary evaluation protocols.
Also, any U.S. track that wants to host a Breeders’ Cup Win and You’re In challenge race and isn’t a member of the Thoroughbred Safety Coalition will be required to adopt all 19 safety and integrity reforms and must demonstrate a good faith effort in implementing those reforms.
