The Big Ten matchup at Nebraska would have to be a day trip, but a scrambled schedule and frigid temperatures had no effect on the Terrapins. Frese now stands alone with 500 wins at the helm of the Maryland program, breaking a tie with Chris Weller with a 95-73 blowout of the Cornhuskers Sunday in Lincoln, Neb.

“It’s been an incredible journey,” Frese said. “One I’m incredibly proud of. Most importantly is just the consistency factor to be able to do this at such a high factor, day in and day out, with just such incredible student-athletes and families and staff and support staff to be able to make this happen.”

AD

AD

Frese likes to talk about how she was unable to comprehend 500 wins when she first was hired to replace the retired Weller, who finished one short of that milestone. She simply hoped to get a second contract and even lobbied to have Weller coach a game to reach that nice, round number. Nineteen seasons later, Frese has the 2005-06 national championship and three Final Fours on her résumé, coached 14 WNBA draft picks and put together 14 top-10 recruiting classes. She was named the national coach of the year in 2001-02, the season before then-athletic director Debbie Yow poached Frese from Minnesota.

“The overachiever trait was what I really felt,” Yow told The Washington Post, “the spirit of the woman and how she speaks about winning and what can be done.”

Frese has downplayed the significance of the milestone, but a toothy grin spread ear-to-ear as her team stormed her with a group hug, bouncing around the woman who brought this group together. Assistants gave the “we-are-not-worthy” bow steps away.

AD

AD

Frese pointed to the stands after the final buzzer, where her two older sisters were able to attend, and she had a voice mail from Weller by the time she reached the locker room. The two had spoken this past week about the upcoming moment.

“She’s not one of these people who walks around with a chip on their shoulder,” Weller told The Post. “She’s just a nice person who gets things done and cares about others. They’re a good example of what you want in a program.

“You’ve got to consider her as the total person. She’s not just a coach. She’s a mother. She does a remarkable job, and I’m very proud of her and the women’s basketball program.”

Not only did Frese improve her record at Maryland to 500-130 (and 557-160 overall), but her Terps dominated again in a classic Frese fashion. The Terps sprinted out of the gate and used a 12-0 run to take a 10-point lead less than four minutes into the game. Maryland led 27-16 by the end of the first quarter and scored seven baskets in transition in those first 10 minutes. The Cornhuskers were never closer than 10 the rest of the way, and the 95 points set a record for Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Ashley Owusu scored a game-high 25 points for Maryland (14-2, 10-1 Big Ten) to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists. Diamond Miller added 24 points, and Mimi Collins scored 19, her second most this season, and grabbed seven rebounds. Chloe Bibby finished with 16 points and knocked down four three-pointers.

AD

AD

Ruby Porter led Nebraska (9-9, 7-8) with 19 points, while Kate Cain and Isabelle Bourne scored 17 apiece.

“Just coming out and playing Maryland basketball,” Owusu said. “We kind of had a rough day between yesterday and today. So just coming out and keeping our head high and playing Maryland basketball for 40 minutes.”

Maryland originally went to Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport for a 2 p.m. flight Saturday, but it was delayed until 5 p.m. and eventually canceled. The team returned to campus and tried again at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The team landed at about 10:45 a.m. Central time, went to take coronavirus tests and finally arrived at the hotel at about noon to eat. The team left the hotel at 2 p.m. without time for a shoot-around.

AD

Frese said the Terps “didn’t flinch,” which also could sum up her career in College Park.

AD

“She got that job when she was so young, and she’s still so young and dynamic,” ESPN analyst Holly Rowe said, “and what she’s been able to build there is really spectacular. I’m excited for her.

“It’s really awesome what Brenda’s been able to build there and the level of consistency she’s been able to achieve and being competitive in different leagues. Wherever Maryland is, they are competitive. And I think that’s a true testament to Brenda.”