He leads two Russians. Dmitri Aliev has 88.45 points and Artur Danielian has 84.63.

Aymoz had been a favorite for gold after winning bronze at the Grand Prix Finals in December as the top-ranked European skater. However, he fell twice and missed another jump element, scoring 64.40 points for 26th place — missing out on Saturday’s free skate by less than a point.

Alexander Samarin, last year’s silver medalist, also struggled. He finished 13th after a fall.

The pairs short program is later Wednesday.

