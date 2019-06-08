Briar Woods’ second straight Virginia 5A boys’ lacrosse championship ended the same way as the first, with the Falcons rushing from the sideline and throwing sticks in the air to celebrate a 9-8 victory over Atlee at Douglas freeman High School. But this team took a different route to get there.

The undefeated Falcons trailed Saturday for the first time all season, and few inside their huddle would have denied feeling any stress. Defenseman Ryan Young said maybe the deficit flustered a few players. Attack Will Pompilio agreed with that sentiment. Coach Marty Young said he had to call timeout to calm the team down. He sounded surprised, because the situation was so unfamiliar.

Early in the second quarter, Atlee capitalized on a loose-ball turnover by the Falcons and took a 5-2 lead. The Falcons won nine of 14 regular-season games by double digits and 13 of 14 by at least five goals, and Marty Young could not recall even a one-goal deficit.

Ryan, his son, insisted afterward, “It’s just another game.”

So the Falcons chipped into Atlee’s advantage. They scored once with a man up and though they didn’t draw further with a two-man advantage, by halftime they had tied the game and regained the momentum.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘We didn’t play that great of a half, and we ended up 5-5. Imagine if we played a little bit better in the second half. We’re going to take this away from them in the second half,’” Pompilio said.

Briar Woods now has three state championships in four seasons, and all three have gone through Atlee. The Falcons beat the Raiders in the 2016 state championship and the 2018 semifinals. Marty Young said he knew before the season those teams would be back in the title game, and he told his players entering Saturday it would be their first one-goal game of the season.

“Those last seconds, as they wound down, we all looked at each other — tears were in our eyes,” Pompilio said. “And we knew, ‘This is it.’”