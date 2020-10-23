The ICC posted a little tribute on Twitter this week to congratulate the couple, captioning the images: “ Dress, jewelry, cricket bat. Wedding photoshoots for cricketers be like ...”
Islam, a middle-order batter for the Bangladesh women’s team, has played 16 one-day internationals and 54 Twenty20 internationals in her eight-year career.
