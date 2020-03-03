The 93 points were a season best for fourth-seeded Illinois-Chicago, which led at halftime 53-22.
Marcus Burk had 21 points for the ninth-seeded Jaguars (7-25). Jaylen Minnett added 15 points. Grant Weatherford had 12 points and eight rebounds.
UIC will host fifth-seeded Youngstown State on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.