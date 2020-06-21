“I am so desperately sad that Ben died from the injuries he sustained,” said Mark Neate, director of No Limits Trackdays. “Ben really was a fantastic young man and friends with so many people in the paddock, he was always smiling and had time for everyone.
“He was very excited for the start of the season and had taken part in many trackdays in the last month. Our thoughts are with his family, his partner Jordan and his teammates and friends”
The statement said the crash happened during the second advanced group session of the event.
Godfrey raced in the British Superbike Championship.
