Broadneck’s Nicholas Gatton was open for a shot in the fourth quarter Tuesday night, but he passed the ball to teammate Jamar Young for an even better look. Young also kept the ball moving, eventually swinging it to Che Colbert, who drove hard to the basket for a wide-open floater to pad the Bruins’ lead.

The sequence late in Broadneck’s 69-54 win over Meade in Fort Meade was representative of the Bruins’ season. Their unselfishness, along with each player’s ability to make shots when needed, has resulted in four players averaging double figures in scoring this season with no player topping 13 points per game.

“Don’t let the ball stick,” said Young, who had 16 points Tuesday. “When you got the ball for more than four seconds, move it around. Don’t take an average shot. If you got an average three, why not move it around and get a perfect inside shot.”

That philosophy was on display Tuesday as Colbert led a balanced attack with 17 points while Logan Vican contributed 12. The win propelled Broadneck (15-4, 11-3) back into first place in Anne Arundel County ahead of the rival Mustangs (14-4, 9-3).

The Bruins showed some signs of fatigue during their second game in as many nights and fell behind by six early in the first quarter. Even their 9-0 run was mostly nullified when Meade immediately recovered with an 8-0 burst of its own to cut the Bruins’ lead to one at the half.

Broadneck asserted itself after intermission, however. The Bruins ran away in the third quarter with their outside shooting. Colbert and Young combined for five three-pointers to help Broadneck outscore the Mustangs 23-12 in the quarter and take control for good.

“We allowed the guys to figure it out on their own — let them play freely,” Broadneck Coach John Williams said. “They did a great job of making good decisions this evening. I thought we were patient offensively in critical moments.”

Said Young: “The defense created the offense. That’s our team. We played good defense, get fast breaks, slow the ball and play our pace.”

After losing its past two games by a combined five points, Broadneck was desperate for a win that would put it back in prime position to claim a county title. Even with a seemingly comfortable double-digit lead, the Bruins never let up and used their experience and ball movement to escape pressure and seal the win.

“We knew we had to work on it this time and not have another close game,” Vican said. “When we went up, we made sure that we kept the lead and we protected it.”