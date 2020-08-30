Terms of James’ deal were not disclosed.
James has streamed Fortnite, Warzone and NBA 2K and could create content for FaZe Clan on those titles and others. FaZe Clan has seven competitive teams, including a Call of Duty team based in Atlanta that was set to play Sunday for the CoD League championship, but James is unlikely to serve as a competitive player.
FaZe Clan has longstanding ties to the traditional sports world, and its roster of influencers include the NFL’s JuJu Smith-Schuster and the NBA’s Ben Simmons and Meyers Leonard. Simmons was announced as a FaZe Clan investor Monday.
