Brothers Mischa Zverev and Alexander Zverev confer as they play doubles in the Citi Open on Wednesday night. On Thursday, they will face off in a singles match. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The tennis world has grown accustomed over the past two decades to one very famous pair of sisters competing against each other, but brothers? Matches between brothers are far scarcer.

Andy Murray and his barely older brother, Jamie, are one of the best-known pairs on the pro tour among tennis aficionados, but Jamie has made his name playing doubles and the two have never played each other in a singles tournament. Neither have Bob and Mike Bryan, who together make one of the most dominant men’s doubles teams in history. Rewinding a few decades, even John and Patrick McEnroe only faced each other three times.

Thursday afternoon at Washington’s Citi Open should be a treat, then, when defending champion and No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev will play his older brother by 10 years, Mischa, a well-known presence on the ATP Tour in his own right, for the first time.

The younger Zverev arrives at the third-round match thanks to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Malek Jaziri of Tunisia, a drubbing that began Tuesday night, was postponed by rain, then finished Wednesday evening at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Mischa Zverev earned a date with his kid brother after beating American Tim Smyczek, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7), on Wednesday.

The Zverevs will be joined in the third round by No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov, who defeated Daniil Medvedev, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. No. 7 seed Kei Nishikori defeated Donald Young, 6-3, 6-4, and Andy Murray continued his comeback from injury with a thrilling win over fellow Brit and No. 4 seed Kyle Edmund, 7-6 (7-4), 1-6, 6-4.

But it is the Zverev brothers who will highlight Thursday’s play.

“Yeah, I don’t know him. It’s the first time I’ve played him,” Alexander Zverev said with a grin Wednesday night when asked about the matchup.

Alexander Zverev, who is ranked No. 3 in the world, cracked a few wry jokes about playing his brother, who did not speak to reporters Wednesday after his scheduled news conference was scrapped because of torrential rain, but he was also serious, if not emotional, when discussing what the matchup means to his family. The Zverevs are an incredibly close bunch, traveling together to tournaments around the globe, and tennis dominates their lives.

“It’s definitely not just another match for both of us,” Zverev said. “It’s going to be very, very interesting for our family. It’s a special day, because not a lot of families can say they’ve had two brothers play against each other on such a high level.”

The brothers’ parents, Irina and Alexander Sr., were both accomplished tennis players in the Soviet Union before immigrating to Germany with Mischa in 1991. Alexander was born six years later, and he and his brother were raised on the tennis court, practicing together whenever they could despite the age difference.

Alexander Zverev credits all three family members with having helped craft his meteoric rise through the sport. At 21, the lanky right-hander has been cast as the future of tennis. He owns eight ATP titles (seven more than his brother) and has toppled Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at major tournaments. He says he owes his preternatural poise to his brother: Having followed Mischa around on the tour all those years made him feel like a veteran when he started playing as a pro himself.

“He used to always practice with me when I was 13, 14 years old,” Zverev said. “That’s something that I don’t think any junior had, an older brother that plays in the top 100 and being able to practice with them on a daily basis . . . you learn how to play adult tennis.

“On the practice court, he was always serious. It was never like, ‘Oh, he’s younger than me, so I’m going to give him a few points here, a few points there.’ No, when he could, he tried to beat me 6-0, 6-1. I hope it’s not going to be like that [Thursday].”

A victory for Mischa Zverev would be quite the upset; the older brother’s only title in 13 years came earlier this season at a tune-up tournament before Wimbledon. He owns a 17-21 record in 2018 compared with Alexander’s 36-11 mark.

The brothers still play almost daily, and they were even paired together in the Citi Open’s doubles competition, in which their first-round match against Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic was disrupted by rain Wednesday night.

Like any siblings, their relationship has changed. Mischa turns 31 this month, got married earlier this year and has his first child on the way. The brothers no longer share an apartment. Both are growing up.

Still, Alexander Zverev speaks of his older brother with such a tenderness.

“We’re a little bit going our own ways, but we’re still very close,” Zverev said. “It’s a new part of his life. He will always still be there, but obviously he’s going to have his own family now. I’ve got to respect that.”

Thursday will be a testament to — and showcase of — the Zverev family’s collective work. But Alexander Zverev noted that it won’t quite be the first time the brothers have squared off in a high-stakes match. The two have played each other in the final at Wimbledon many times before, in their back yard. Mischa always won.