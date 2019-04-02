They grew louder and meaner and, at their peak, the Philadelphia Phillies fans issued a unified reminder of what was going on inside Nationals Park.

“We’ve got Harper!” they yelled, again and again, after Bryce Harper crushed an upper-deck, two-run homer in the eighth inning. Harper used to play for the Washington Nationals — that was the subplot Tuesday night — but the result was an 8-2 Phillies win that was at least a few shades of troubling for the hosts.

This was still a nine-inning, regular season game, an important one between division foes, not just five at-bats to measure the relationship between city and departed star. Trea Turner, the Nationals’ 25-year-old shortstop, exited in the first after he was hit in the hand by a pitch. Matt Adams, once giving Ryan Zimmerman the day off, was taken out three innings after he fell over a railing along the first base line while tracking a foul ball.

The Nationals later announced that Turner would get X-rays for a “finger injury” and Adams had a back spasm.

On the field, the Nationals had spotty defense, and shoddy situational hitting, and their bullpen struggled yet again. This time it was Wander Suero and Matt Grace, giving up four sixth-inning runs punctuated by an RBI single for Harper, and Jeremy Hellickson, giving up the tape-measure home run in the eighth. Those hits triggered the sharp-edge cheers and showed that, Harper or otherwise, there are constants of the Nationals’ 1-3 start.

[Boswell: Nationals fans get their boos in, but Bryce Harper has the last word]

But it was all Harper in the lead-up, for the days and hours before he was booed, mercilessly, and finished 3 for 5 with a single, double, home run and three RBI. He is at the center of the Phillies’ lineup, and the center of this rekindled rivalry, and was the center of attention for the fourth game of the Nationals’ season.

Some things change. Others don’t.

The day began with a message, posted to Instagram just after 10 a.m., from Harper to Washington in 286 words. Harper remembered his first day at Nationals Park, his first hit at 19 years old, his first home run 14 games later when his promise was realized. He thanked the fans, ownership, General Manager Mike Rizzo, and singled out Filomena’s, The Silver Diner and The Italian Store in Arlington as his old favorite spots to eat. He checked that box.

Then, around 3 p.m., he sat in a full news conference room, brimming with cameras and reporters, all relaying each answer onto local and national TV. He expressed, again, his gratitude to Washington, for seven good years, for helping him grow up. He tried to explain how this felt. He teared up, his voice catching, when mentioning the baby boy he’ll soon welcome.

[‘T-R-A-I-T-O-R’: Bryce Harper booed in his first trip back to Nats Park]

Then, at 7:48, after a rain-delayed start, Harper strode toward home plate for his first at-bat. The crowd booed, just as it did through a pregame video tribute, and just as it did throughout the night. It erupted six pitches later, when Max Scherzer struck out Harper with an 85-mph change-up, and they were off.

But Washington fans were quickly quieted by Turner falling into the dirt in the bottom of the inning. He squared to bunt, and a high-and-inside fastball from Phillies starter Zach Eflin seemed to hit his right index finger. It looked like a replay of June 29, 2017, when a Pedro Strop fastball hit Turner in the right wrist. That injury, a nondisplaced fracture, sidelined him for exactly two months. The Nationals now hope for better results.

Turner yelled “Damnit!” before walking off the field, skipping down the dugout steps and going straight through the tunnel to the clubhouse. Wilmer Difo replaced him, and promptly struck out, and the Phillies soon took the lead on Maikel Franco’s second-inning solo home run.

[Harper finally thanks Nats fans: ‘You will always hold a special place in my heart’]

The third inning brought Harper and Scherzer’s second matchup, and that too ended in a swinging strikeout. Scherzer challenged Harper with a full-count cutter. Harper missed it. But the Phillies’ lead stretched an inning later, once Odubel Herrera doubled, Brian Dozier couldn’t make a charging play, and a slider got by Yan Gomes to let Herrera score on a passed ball.

Harper won his third faceoff with Scherzer, doubling to right, before Scherzer stranded two runners in scoring position with back-to-back strikeouts. Scherzer was finished after that, with a line of five innings, seven hits, two runs, one earned, nine strikeouts and 96 pitches thrown. That only led to more bullpen issues.

Nationals relievers gave up 10 runs in 7 1/ 3 innings in their season-opening series against the New York Mets. They allowed six more Tuesday, four in one crippling frame, turning Scherzer’s solid start into a lopsided loss. Suero recorded one out and put runners on the corners in the sixth. Grace then yielded a bases-clearing double to Jean Segura, and Harper plated Segura with his RBI single to make it 6-0.

[Bryce Harper vs. Max Scherzer makes early April feel almost like October]

Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon lofted a two-run homer in the sixth, pumping hints of life into his team. But it put just a small dent in the deficit until Harper restored it. His bat whipped Hellickson’s 89-mph pitch high above the field, above the Philadelphia fans who traveled to see him, above the facing of the second level and into the first rows of seats. Harper watched it for a moment, maybe two, before flipping his bat like a pinwheel toward the Nationals’ dugout.

He used to sit there. Now he doesn’t. These teams have 18 more games scheduled for this regular season, the first of Harper’s 13-year contract with the Phillies. But the Nationals need their bullpen to improve by the second one, at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday, because even the April games count.