For most of the baseball industry gathered at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino for the annual winter meetings, this week’s omnipresent question — Bryce Harper or Manny Machado? — is a good bar argument, a parlor game, a captivating matchup of free agent sluggers, cutthroat agents and market forces best enjoyed from a healthy, theoretical distance.

But for the Philadelphia Phillies, it is an essential and all-too-real question that could decide the direction and the future of the franchise — a potential nine-figure investment that has the power to lift them to greatness or doom them to failure for a generation.

What remained unclear Monday, as the winter meetings got underway and the markets for Harper and Machado shifted into a higher gear, was how the Phillies would answer the essential question: Harper or Machado?

By this point, and really, ever since owner John Middleton told USA Today last month that he was prepared to “be a little stupid” with his spending this winter, it is considered a given around the industry that the Phillies will emerge by the end of the winter with either Harper or Machado — the 26-year-old superstars who along with their agents are angling to set records for the largest contract in baseball history.

Some can even see scenarios in which the Phillies wind up with both players — such is their current financial might and their apparent motivation to wield it aggressively — or perhaps neither, if the more conservative voices in their front office win out over the owner’s impluses. Or if they decide to wait for Mike Trout to hit free agency two winters from now.

But for now at least, assume the Phillies can have their pick of either Harper, the longtime Washington Nationals right fielder and the 2015 National League most valuable player, or Machado, the supremely talented shortstop/third baseman who spent 6½ seasons with the Baltimore Orioles and three eventful months this fall with the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Which way will they go? Which way would you go?

The Phillies, for their part, have done or said nothing publicly that would betray a clear preference, and it is possible they would be content with either player, allowing the market to decide which of them can be had at a better value. They were expected to meet with the representatives of both players — Scott Boras (Harper) and Dan Lozano (Machado) — while in Las Vegas this week.

For months, the assumption had been that the front office’s ties to Machado — Phillies President of Baseball Operations Andy MacPhail was the Orioles’ general manager when the team drafted Machado with the third overall pick in 2010, and current Phillies GM Matt Klentak worked in Baltimore, as well — would steer them in that direction. Machado, a two-time Gold Glove winner, would also seem to solve one of the Phillies’ most acute needs — that of a defensive upgrade, after they ranked last in the majors in 2018 with minus-145 runs saved, the lowest mark by any team since Sports Info Solutions introduced the metric in 2003.

But that assumption appears less firm these days, and in some of their public statements Monday, the Phillies at least gave the impression that they would be thrilled to land Harper. In particular, Klentak said on Sirius/XM Radio’s MLB Network Radio that their trade for shortstop Jean Segura last week was a “jumping-off point” that just so happened to open a spot in their outfield.

“Sometimes you need that first move to help set the course for the rest of your offseason,” Klentak said. The Segura trade, which sent first baseman Carlos Santana to Seattle and allowed them to move Rhys Hoskins from left field back to first base, he said, “opens up a more obvious spot in the outfield for us to pursue. And that is something now, as we get into the winter meetings, that we can start looking at a little more concretely.”

Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler spoke effusively Monday in praising Harper, saying: “[He] does a number of things well, but one of the things I found most fascinating about him last year was even through the times of his struggles, he still worked an incredible at-bat. . . . He still worked the pitcher. He still made the opposition uncomfortable. And sometimes he’d end that at-bat with a walk, [and] there’s a lot of value in that.

“When he’s going good, he’s one of the more difficult players to get out in the game. And I love the way he plays. I think there’s so much to like about what Bryce Harper brings to the table — his play on the field, and then also what he brings to a clubhouse environment.”

Kapler also spoke about Machado, though mostly in the context of the latter’s controversial comments from October — when he acknowledged to Fox Sports that, in light of his occasional mental lapses and failures to run out groundballs, he was never going to be “the type of player who’s going to be ‘Johnny Hustle’ and run down the line.”

“I think Manny [is] one of the top young players in baseball,” Kapler said. “And I think he’s in an incredible position to be able to choose from a wide variety of suitors at this point. And I think wherever he goes, somebody’s going to get an incredible baseball player.”

Asked if Philadelphia sports fans are too demanding to put up with Machado’s lapses, Kapler made it clear he wasn’t speaking about any one player but said, “I think the Philadelphia fan base is an incredibly passionate and devoted one, and they demand that their players play hard. They set an incredibly high bar and are disappointed when players don’t meet that bar.”

The fact that the media is reduced to reading between the lines of such comments indicates how tightly the Phillies have protected their true leanings. Even Middleton, the owner ready to get “stupid,” didn’t indicate which player he preferred to throw a stupid amount of money at.

What’s clear is that, after a few years of cost-cutting, a new $5 billion television deal about to kick in and a leap from 66 wins in 2017 to 80 wins in 2018, the Phillies are expecting to head into 2019 with a shiny new slugger in the middle of their lineup. All anyone wants to know is which slugger it will be.