Bryce Harper ropes a double in his third at-bat against Max Scherzer after striking out in his first two trips to the plate against the Nationals' ace.

If Bryce Harper and Max Scherzer walked into the same bar — Scherzer kicking through the swinging doors in front, Harper ushered in through the kitchen and shown to a private table in back — they would be destined to arm wrestle. For four years, they shared a clubhouse and a common goal, if not an ethos. Each is a central-casting alpha male, and it can be hard to have two of those with desks — or, in this case, locker stalls — that face each other, perhaps a dozen paces across the carpet in the office.

What baseball needs, from April to October, is anything that amounts to appointment television. Bryce, Max. Come over here. Let’s do this, say, five times this summer. Agreed? Perfect. Now, elbows on the bar.

Nationals Park, on Tuesday night, hosted exactly that, postseason-worthy theater on a frigid spring evening. Scherzer, a Hall of Famer to be, against Harper, newly cast as a villain in the ballpark where he spent his first seven seasons, provides us two of the sport’s great characters 60 feet, six inches apart.

That Harper made mincemeat of a rickety Nationals bullpen — including a postseason-worthy bat flip after a towering eighth-inning homer off Jeremy Hellickson — is important, because those guys will have to get him out at some point this summer, too. But Harper vs. Scherzer is why you purchase the ticket — and they sold 35,920 for this.

“There’s going to be a lot of investment in that moment,” Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler said before the game.

Uh, yeah. That would be $540 million of investment — $330 million by Harper’s Phillies, the remaining $210 million by Scherzer’s Nats.

Harper’s departure for Philadelphia left Washington with all sorts of emotions, the overriding one apparently to show up on a night not fit for baseball and boo the kid you used to cheer in what became a 8-2 Phillies’ romp. But his return to Nationals Park was inarguably made juicier by Scherzer’s insistence on taking the ball Tuesday night.

This easily could have been Aníbal Sánchez’s debut in a Washington uniform, which would have been fine. But there’s no meaningful history between Sánchez, the former Atlanta Brave, and Harper. Scherzer and Harper have Harper’s MVP season of 2015 and Scherzer’s Cy Youngs in 2016 and ’17. They have a pair of division titles and a pair of crippling Game 5 losses in the division series, first against the Los Angeles Dodgers and then against the Chicago Cubs. They have Matt Williams and Dusty Baker and Dave Martinez.

And they have their own standards, which is to be the best at what they do. Scherzer has an argument that he is. Harper has to fight to get back there.

Scherzer said he wanted to take the ball on regular four days’ rest. On a date that was circled on calendars Feb. 28, when Harper agreed to his 13-year deal with the Phillies, what more would you want?

“You always want to go up against the best,” Harper said.

So what do you call Round 1? A blowout for the Phillies and Harper on the night, but a draw between Bryce and Max? Scherzer carved up Harper in his first two at-bats, getting him to swing through a laughably good change-up for a strikeout in the first, then throwing a full-count cutter down and in for another strikeout in the third. Harper has no experience hitting off Scherzer, save for some live batting practice in spring training — which Harper couldn’t even remember pregame. It looked like Max might own him.

And then Harper ripped a double to right off him in the fifth — on his way to owning the night.

The most anticipated aspect of the evening was, for sure, how Harper would be received by the fans who raised him. That’s out of the way: Nationals fans are going to boo him. I thought it would be more mixed — positive outweighing negative for the first at-bat, but he’s the full-on enemy by the second. I was wrong.

That vitriol, whatever its origins, at some point will be replaced by the baseball. And while an at-bat for Harper at Nationals Park against, say, Sánchez or Patrick Corbin or Hellickson — poor, poor Hellickson — might soon seem normal, Scherzer and Harper will be worth recording. Now, and a year from now.

“They’re two of the most exciting players to watch in baseball,” Kapler said, “and seeing that clash, you can’t help but take a deep breath and say, ‘I’m really lucky to be witnessing this.’ ”

Nats fans, right now, can’t be feeling lucky to witness this brand of baseball, four sloppy games that have produced just one win. Through much of 2018, some of those supporters tired of Harper’s substandard defense in right field and the fact that he didn’t always run out grounders. Now, though, new second baseman Brian Dozier is kicking the ball around the infield. Adam Eaton, Harper’s replacement in right, couldn’t catch a ball up against the wall, then didn’t call off Dozier on another that fell for a double later on.

Scherzer is enough of a persona that he shouldn’t — and won’t — stand for this. He has now lost both of his starts, and both times was victimized by hard-to-watch fundamentals behind him. Might it eat at him that Harper’s Phillies are the only remaining unbeaten team in baseball, and they’re the bunch playing spirited, clean ball in front of a revitalized — and mobile — fan base?

Scherzer was out of the game by the time Harper came up for the fourth time, this time against vulnerable Nats left-hander Matt Grace. Harper singled through the left side, driving in the last of four Phillies runs that blew open the game in the sixth. That development made Nationals Park kind of crumble. The invading Phillies fans chanted both “MVP! MVP!” and “We’ve got Harper! We’ve got Harper!”

And when Harper returned to right field for the bottom of the inning, he bent at the waist, removed his cap and performed a bizarre bow for the Phillie fans — sorry, Phans? — who have embraced him in this early going. They roared back at him. He’s hitting .429 with three homers in four games. He’s torturing his old team, with another chance Wednesday and three more next week. Phillies fans feel as comfortable at Nationals Park as they did in, say, 2009.

Somewhere, back in the clubhouse, Scherzer had to be seething, wondering how he could prevent this from happening again. We don’t yet know when Max vs. Bryce, Chapter II will come. We just know we should probably show up.