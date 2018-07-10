Buffalo’s LeSean McCoy, shown here at minicamp last month, issued a statement Tuesday denying any involvement in an alleged home invasion and assault of Delicia Cordon, an estranged girlfriend of McCoy’s who says she had lived with him since late 2016. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

Hours after a woman was allegedly attacked in an invasion in a Georgia home owned by NFL star LeSean McCoy, the woman’s lawyers Tuesday evening suggested the Buffalo Bills running back was involved with the assault.

In the statement — released by lawyers for Delicia Cordon, an estranged girlfriend of McCoy’s who says she had lived with him in the Georgia home with her children since late 2016 — Cordon’s attorney alleged that a man broke into the home at 3 a.m. Tuesday with no signs of forced entry, asked Cordon for expensive jewelry McCoy had given her and then demanded back, and then struck her on the face with a gun several times.

“In fact, after Ms. Cordon refused to return her jewelry gifts to Mr. McCoy, he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive,” wrote attorney Tanya Mitchell Graham.

[Full statement from attorney representing Delica Cordon]

Local police in Milton, Ga., about 30 miles north of Atlanta, confirmed Tuesday that they were investigating a home invasion that occurred at that time in the same neighborhood where McCoy and Cordon had lived. Police declined to release the address but did say they believed the attack was targeted, and that the assailant “demanded specific items from the victim.”

McCoy, in a statement released earlier Tuesday via social media, denied any involvement in an assault of Cordon. McCoy’s statement was in response to a photograph of Cordon, shared on Instagram by a woman claiming to be Cordon’s friend, showing her face bruised and bloodied. The woman who posted the photograph later removed it, replacing it with a statement saying she did so only at the request of Cordon’s lawyers.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false,” McCoy said in his statement. “Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

Both the NFL and the Bills said in statements Tuesday that they will investigate the allegations.

Last month, McCoy initiated eviction proceedings against Cordon, court records show. In her statement, Cordon’s lawyers said this action came after McCoy tried to pull off a surprise eviction June 1, sending friends and family to remove the woman’s furniture and belongings from the home while she was out of town at a sister’s graduation. Cordon saw what was happening via security camera footage streamed to her cellphone, her lawyers said, and called police, who stopped McCoy’s friends and family.

Five days later, Tamarcus Porter, a former college football teammate of McCoy’s at Pittsburgh, filed a document in Fulton County court initiating eviction proceedings against Cordon, who, Porter wrote, “is ex-girlfriend of owner/plaintiff and refuses to leave.”

In court filings in response, Cordon’s lawyers said the two had discussed getting married as recently as May.

“Since this morning’s attack on Ms. Cordon, Mr. McCoy has not contacted her to check on her condition or to see what was going on at the residence,” her lawyers wrote.

McCoy’s attorney, Jacoby Hudson, did not immediately return phone calls or emails seeking comment.