Bulldogs beat Oil Kings 4-2 to reach Memorial Cup semifinal

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick — Marco Costantini made 40 saves, Mason McTavish scored the deciding goal and the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 on Friday night to advance to the Memorial Cup semifinal game.
McTavish, drafted third overall by the Anaheim Ducks last year, gave Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton a 3-1 lead with 6:34 left. He also gad an empty-net goal with a second left.
Avery Hayes and Ryan Winterton had power-play goals for the Bulldogs in the first period. Hayes connected at 9:09 and Winterton with 3:13 left.
Jalen Luypen and Jake Neighbours scored in third for Western Hockey League champion Edmonton. Luypen cut it to 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 2:03 and Neighbours scored with 2:46 left.
Sebastian Cossa stopped 32 shots for the Oil Kings.
Hamilton finished 1-2 in round-robin play, rebounding from a 3-2 loss to Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Shawinigan on Thursday night. Edmonton beat host Saint John 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night for its lone victory.
Canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.