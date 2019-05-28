Add a national championship to Bullis’s impressive 2019 boys’ lacrosse résumé.

The No. 2 Bulldogs toppled Salisbury School (Conn.), the No. 3 team in the country according to Inside Lacrosse, 13-8, at the Geico Nationals on Tuesday at Catholic University.

“This is a cherry on top,” attackman Robert Schain said. “I think [this win] gets us nationally recognized. We’re a top-five team in the country, and we’ll be ranked that after today. I don’t know what more we can prove.”

The Bulldogs (21-3) entered the four-team tournament coming off back-to-back titles in the Interstate Athletic Conference, considered one of the toughest leagues in the nation. Their three losses were by a total of four goals. Seniors Schain and Bryson Shaw were selected as Under Armour all-Americans. And the Bulldogs closed their season with an exclamation point, handing Salisbury (17-1) its only loss of the season.

“We really showed a Bullis way of playing, and we know all the schools in the IAC and in the area were watching,” Shaw said.

Until Monday’s 11-10 win over The Hill Academy (Ontario) in the semifinals, the Bulldogs hadn’t played a game since the IAC tournament final May 10. But they showed no signs of rust in their back-to-back games. It was a 3-3 game in the first quarter before Bullis found its stride.

In the second quarter, Shaw threw two rockets, one that blazed past multiple defenders and eventually the goalie. Schain, whose acrobatic, no-look goal Monday made the top 10 plays on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” scored a goal ­diving into the crease.

Schain also spent much of the night feeding his teammates. The Penn commit had five assists and finished with nine points. The senior ended the season with 62 goals and 59 assists.

“Tonight, he had his head up like he always does,” Shaw said. “Since he’s such a dominant dodger, the defenders came to him and he was making all the right reads. I’m going to miss playing with him.”

In two of their final three conference games, the Bulldogs held a lead in the fourth quarter but lost the advantage. But five fourth-quarter strikes, including Schain’s two goals on a man advantage and sophomore goalie Jack Fracyon’s steadfast presence erased any doubt.

Coach Jeff Bellistri called a timeout with 23 seconds left to substitute in all of his upperclassmen to close the season with a victory.

“This win is a statement, and this is a winning culture now,” Shaw said. “We got something going on here, and I think it’s going to last a very long time.”