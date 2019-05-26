Colorado Rockies' Tony Wolters is doused by Charlie Blackmon after hitting a sacrifice fly to bring in the winning run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Mychal Givens in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Denver. (David Zalubowski)

The reprieve for the Baltimore Orioles’ top relievers like Mychal Givens and Paul Fry, tasked recently with protecting so many tenuous leads and until recently doing the job quite well, lasted all of one day.

It’s only clear now, after a combined three walks issued by Givens and Fry led to the Colorado Rockies’ 8-7 walk-off victory Sunday at Coors Field, erasing the Orioles’ furious comeback, that it was as much a break for them as from them.

Givens, who was the seventh pitcher the Orioles used to cover two innings of relief after David Hess exited in the sixth, walked home the tying run before allowing a walk-off sacrifice fly to catcher Tony Wolters. The Orioles bullpen has blown five leads in the past 11 games, with the Orioles winning just twice in that span.

“We’re just having a hard time getting the last three outs,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’re not closing games out and you can’t walk guys in the ninth inning and you can’t allow base runners, so we’ve just got to do a better job.

“We’re putting ourselves in position to win. . . . We battled back great. We had great at-bats throughout the game, and we’re just having a tough time getting the last three outs right now.”

[Box score: Rockies 8, Orioles 7]

That the bullpen — mostly Josh Lucas — held up Saturday in the team’s first win in eight tries stood in strong contrast to the struggles of Givens and the rest of the bullpen of late. By the time Hyde went to the relief corps this time around, it was no small feat there was even a lead to protect at all.

Hess, who so badly struggled in his previous outing against the New York Yankees that Hyde said changes might happen in the rotation if there were viable alternatives, had no such troubles early Sunday. Pitching with a 1-0 lead after a run-scoring bunt by Austin Wynns in the second inning, Hess struck out five in four scoreless innings and allowed an unearned run in the fifth before the sixth unraveled him.

David Dahl walked to lead off and came around to score on Nolan Arenado’s fourth home run of the series, and a two-run triple by opposing starting pitcher German Marquez ended a day that began so promisingly for Hess, who allowed five runs (four earned) in 5⅔ innings.

Baltimore quickly went to work erasing that. Run-scoring singles by Jonathan Villar and Renato Nunez, plus a sacrifice fly by Dwight Smith Jr., got three of those runs back in the seventh before the Orioles kept things going in the eighth. Pinch hitter Richie Martin doubled and scored on a double by Keon Broxton, Villar walked and both scored on a go-ahead triple by Trey Mancini.

Partly out of strategy, and partly out of necessity, Hyde used six Orioles pitchers to cover the last three innings. Branden Kline stranded both runners he inherited from Shawn Armstrong with strikeouts in the eighth inning. But he allowed a one-out single in the ninth, Fry walked the only batter he faced, Daniel Murphy, and Givens walked the first man he saw before walking in a run and allowing Wolters’s sacrifice fly.

“I want Paul Fry on Murph,” Hyde said. “Murph’s such a really good hitter, so I want the left-hander there. We lose him, and then the two right-handers behind him. It sets up pretty good for both of those guys. We just didn’t get it done.”

It continues a nightmarish stretch for Givens in which he’s 0-3 with eight runs allowed (plus Sunday’s two inherited runners) in three innings in his past four appearances. He has faced 21 batters and retired nine while allowing seven hits and six walks.

“It’s just the struggle,” Givens said. “That’s baseball. It’s a game of failure. You just have to wake back up and try to get better each day and deal with adversity. It’s a struggle, but at the same time, we’re going to pick our heads up and try to go and do better tomorrow.”

— Baltimore Sun