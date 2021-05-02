With a tie game in the eighth inning and a runner on second base, Oakland center fielder Ramón Laureano leapt at the wall to catch a drive from DJ Stewart to end the inning. In the home half of that inning, the Orioles (13-15) called on Travis Lakins Sr., who had allowed two hits and no runs in eight innings this season.
Lakins allowed two hits Sunday — a one-out single and a towering home run by Laureano that eventually proved the difference in a topsy-turvy matinee.
Oakland struck first by scoring twice in a first inning that featured the Orioles making two throwing errors on the same play, but Freddy Galvis scored Pedro Severino with a single in the second inning and Austin Hays tied the game at 2 in the third with his fourth home run of the season — all coming against Oakland in the past eight games.
A two-run home run by Matt Olson in the third inning gave Oakland a 4-2 lead, but was erased when Mancini singled to score two with two outs in the fifth. Another two-out single by Mancini gave the Orioles a brief 5-4 advantage in the seventh before they lost the lead immediately and somewhat bizarrely.
Jed Lowrie hit an infield single to second base that scored Matt Chapman from second base after Mancini couldn’t collect the ball from his glove to make the throw home. That was the first run allowed in 11 appearances for Paul Fry, who entered with a 0.90 ERA.
Still, even after Laureano’s eighth-inning heroics, the Orioles had two reach on a pinch-hit double by Rio Ruiz and a rare walk by Hays. Closer Lou Trivino retired Mancini on a diving catch by left fielder Matt Canha and Maikel Franco on a ground out to first to strand them there.
— Baltimore Sun