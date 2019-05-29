BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 29: Two service dogs in training stand on the pitching mound before the ceremonial first pitch before the start of the Baltimore Orioles and Detroit Tigers game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

If this rebuilding Baltimore Orioles season requires a keen appreciation of what goes well, nights such as Wednesday aren’t doing those positives any favors.

Staked to a one-run lead thanks to newcomer Keon Broxton’s second home run of the season and a strong start by rookie John Means, the Orioles’ bullpen turned what looked like as simple a potential win as Manager Brandon Hyde could imagine into a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers before an announced 10,614 fans and 236 dogs Wednesday at “Bark at Oriole Park” night at Camden Yards.

[Box score: Tigers 4, Orioles 2]

“Means really threw well,” Hyde said. “With him and Dylan [Bundy] yesterday, had some really good starts, and starts you expect to win those type of games. We just didn’t score enough and didn’t lock it down late.”

Pitching in an earlier situation than normal in an effort to break him out of his recent funk, Mychal Givens struck out two in a perfect seventh inning before allowing a leadoff home run to catcher John Hicks in the eighth.

Rookie Branden Kline, tasked with holding the tie in the ninth, walked the leadoff man and watched him come around to score on a home run by Brandon Dixon.

The loss prevented the Orioles from securing their first series win in more than a month and continued a stretch in which seemingly every hand Hyde plays with his bullpen seems to go bust.

He will focus on how the Orioles are close enough in such situations for the leverage placed on his bullpen to be so high.

Wednesday’s game started strong for the Orioles, with Trey Mancini scoring from first in the first inning on a two-out double by Renato Nunez.

Means, who has been the Orioles’ best starter by a wide margin since he joined the rotation in mid-April, got back on track early and never really wavered. He retired the first nine in order and had the first hit he allowed — a chopper up the middle by Niko Goodrum — deflect off his glove.

Nicholas Castellanos doubled to score Goodrum and tie the game, but Means would allow one more hit the rest of the way and got the lead right back on Broxton’s second home run of the season. Means allowed just the one run on three hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking none to lower his ERA to 2.80.

Broxton’s homer was all the offense for either side until the eighth, when Givens’s propensity for coming out after a clean inning and have things go sideways reared its head.

Asked whether he considered letting Givens simply feel good after his 1-2-3 seventh, Hyde said he was “throwing the ball so well, I was just trying to get another hitter or two.

“I wanted him on Hicks — that didn’t work out — and when a guy is throwing the ball that well, and he’s rested, and we’ve got a day off tomorrow . . . yeah,” Hyde said. “He’s got really good numbers against a lot of these guys, and it just didn’t happen.”