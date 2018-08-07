ST PETERSBURG, FL - AUGUST 07: Alex Cobb #17 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 7, 2018 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles were six outs away from opening their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays with a hard-earned victory Tuesday night, but their evening ended with the Rays celebrating a 4-3 walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth.

With two outs in the ninth, Manager Buck Showalter brought in right-hander Miguel Castro to face No. 9 hitter Willy Adames, and Castro hung a 3-1 sinker that Adames hit into the left field seats for the game-winning homer.

Castro entered the game after left-hander Paul Fry retired all four batters he faced, striking out three and inducing a double-play ball to end some eighth-inning chaos.

The Orioles blew a two-run lead in the eighth inning, when right-hander Evan Phillips allowed both runs during his second appearance since joining the club from the Atlanta Braves as part of the Kevin Gausman/Darren O’Day trade.

Phillips walked three of the four batters he faced and threw a wild pitch that allowed a run to score, but could have escaped the inning if not for an errant throw by first baseman Chris Davis on a likely double-play ball.

The eighth-inning implosion took a win away from Alex Cobb, who held his former team to one run on five hits through seven innings.

Cobb has allowed just one run in each of his past two starts. He stymied the Yankees last Wednesday to end a personal nine-start winless streak.