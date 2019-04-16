The second-time-through-the-order bug bit Dylan Bundy again.

The Baltimore Orioles right-hander cruised through three no-hit innings Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays before running into trouble in the fourth, an inning in which the Rays struck for all of the runs they needed in a 4-2 victory at Tropicana Field.

The only trouble Bundy faced in the first three innings was a leadoff walk to Yandy Diaz in the second, but he induced three straight soft flyouts to end the inning unscathed as the Orioles built a 2-0 lead.

Baltimore wasted little time ending Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow’s run of 16 consecutive scoreless innings, the third-longest active streak in the majors entering Tuesday. In the first inning, Trey Mancini continued his hot hitting with a single to right, and Dwight Smith Jr. followed with one of his own. After Renato Nunez was retired on a popup, Rio Ruiz scored Mancini with another single, marking the first time Glasnow had allowed a run since the first inning of his March 30 start against the Houston Astros.

Bundy could not dodge the same fate as Glasnow after Tommy Pham’s walk to open the fourth. Ji-Man Choi followed with a line-drive double into right field for the Rays’ first hit, and Diaz got them on the board with a sacrifice fly.

A strong change-up was enough for Bundy to record the inning’s second out with a strikeout of Brandon Lowe, but Avisail Garcia sent Bundy’s next pitch, an 81-mph slider that found too much of the strike zone, to center field for a go-ahead two-run homer.

Bundy retired three of the next four batters to post perhaps his best pitching line of the season — three runs and three hits allowed in five innings with five strikeouts.

But the difference in his stats when the opponent gets another go at him remains troubling.

Bundy held the Rays hitless in eight at-bats with a walk in his first time through the order Tuesday; in his four starts, opponents are batting .094 against him in their first plate appearance. But even a modest ­2-for-7 line in the second time through the order Tuesday left Bundy having allowed a .393 batting average in such situations.

In the first three innings of his starts, Bundy has posted a 2.25 ERA. Tuesday’s challenging fourth inning meant he has allowed multiple runs in the fourth of all four of his starts this year.