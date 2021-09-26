The Orioles’ defense, which didn’t do much to help their cause, and their offense, which produced little against the Rangers’ young staff, ensured it’d be a difficult afternoon.
After singling to open the seventh inning against Orioles reliever Eric Hanhold, Leody Taveras attempted to steal second base. Pedro Severino’s throw was close, and Martin held the tag as Taveras slid off the base, but he lost the ball while holding it up to show the umpire that he maintained possession. Taveras remained safe, and came around to score Texas’s fourth run.
In the eighth, a ground ball went under second baseman Jahmai Jones’s glove for a leadoff single. Two more runs came around to score on a two-run triple by Willie Calhoun on a ground ball that scooted to the wall as neither Anthony Santander nor Ryan McKenna cut it off in the right-center gap.
“We have some youth out there, and we just didn’t make a couple plays today,” Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde said.
— Baltimore Sun