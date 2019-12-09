CYCA officials made the decision to abandon the race, saying “with thick smoke blanketing the harbor and causing visibility issues, the club feels this was the responsible action to take.”

“We’re very disappointed to abandon the ... Big Boat Challenge but for the safety of spectators, public and competitors, we made the call,” CYCA Commodore Paul Billingham said. “The safety of all competitors ... in addition to those working on the harbor is extremely important to us and our number one priority.

“The best available information is that nothing about the conditions will change in the short term so delaying the start wasn’t an option.”

