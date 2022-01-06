If there’s indeed one spot left for the taking, Cain-Gribble and LeDuc gave themselves the inside track. The pair, who had to halt work over the summer when Cain-Gribble was briefly hospitalized with COVID-19, looked as if they’d never been off the ice. They were effortless in the solo jumps that have caused them problems in the past, and now they can look ahead to the free skate, which has been their strength all season.