In the second event on the fourth-and-final day of the NCAA championships, Lasco finished in 1 minute, 37.71 seconds and Cal teammate was third in 1:39.06 as the Golden Bears took control of the team competition. Carson Foster of Texas finished second in 1:38.77 but the Longhorns gave up their lead — for good.

Bobby Finke of Florida — who won two gold medals (800 meter freestyle and 1500 meter freestyle) at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics — cruised to a victory in the 1,650 yard freestyle in 14:22.28 seconds, shattering the pool record (14:29.43 by Georgia’s Sebastien Rouault in 2008). N.C. State’s Will Gallant finished second in 14:31.34.

LSU’s Curry Brooks won the 100 freestyle in 40.84 seconds and Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger finished second in 41-flat. Brooks edged Seeliger on Friday to win the 50 freestyle by three-hundredths of a second. Seeliger’s time in each of the preliminaries would have won that race’s finals.

Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand won the 200 breaststroke in 1:48.20.

Brendan Burns of Indiana became the first Hoosier to win the 200 butterfly in nearly 50 years, finishing in 1:38.71. Georgia’s Luca Urlando was second (1:38.82) and Louisville senior Nicolas Albiero, the defending national champion, third (1:38.88).

Tyler Downs, a freshman at Purdue, won platform diving with 447.20 points.