Initial plans for World Cup freestyle and snowboard “bubbles” at Calgary’s Canada Olympic Park in the coming weeks have now pivoted to a possible world championship.
Halfpipe, slopestyle and big air in both freestyle skiing and snowboard, as well as freestyle moguls and aerials, would draw nearly 500 athletes to Canada Olympic Park.
Canada last hosted the world freestyle ski championship in Whistler, British Columbia, in 2001 and the world snowboard championship in 2013 in Stoneham, Quebec.
