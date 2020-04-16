CHRB commissioners and executives previously assigned Chaney to complicated legal cases, research and analysis of matters beyond the normal duties of stewards, who supervise the outcome of races. He has been one of the CHRB’s hearing officers since 2010.
Before becoming a steward, he was an assistant to trainer Darrell Vienna.
Chaney’s office will be in Sacramento, but his relocation may be delayed because of COVID-19 and the statewide stay-at-home order.
“Integrity, safety and animal welfare are our principal concerns, especially in these challenging times,” Chaney said.
