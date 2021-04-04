In the men’s race, which was its 166th edition and had a female umpire for the first time in Sarah Winckless, Cambridge hit the front early and stayed there before crossing the line a length ahead.
It was Cambridge’s fourth win in the last five races.
In the women’s race, Cambridge won for a fourth straight time, finishing less than a length ahead.
The teams could only train fully for four weeks after receiving special dispensation to form an elite sport bio-bubble.
