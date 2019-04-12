SYDNEY — Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith has become the all-time highest point-scorer in the National Rugby League.

Smith’s penalty goal in the 49th minute against North Queensland in Townsville on Friday took him to 2,420 points, surpassing Canterbury winger Hazem El Masri’s previous mark of 2,418.

Having already converted his side’s first try, the record was Smith’s when the Storm was awarded a penalty early into the second half from 15 meters out. Smith made no mistake, slotting his second goal of the night, and he sealed an 18-12 win over the Cowboys with another penalty in the 76th minute.

“It would have been nice to do it at home ... but I’m very humbled to have achieved this,” the 35-year-old Smith said.

The record had been El Masri’s since 2009. Smith also holds the league record for most games played (389) and most wins (276).

____

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.