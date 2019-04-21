KITAKYUSHU, Japan — Canada defeated England 7-5 to win the Kitakyushu Sevens title on Sunday in the lowest scoring final in World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series history.

Captain Ghislaine Landry crossed the line on the final play to level the scores at 5 apiece and converted to give the Canadians their first event victory since Sydney 2017.

Landry was playing in her 30th series tournament.

The Kitakyushu Sevens was the fourth round of the six-leg series, which doubles as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics.

The top four teams qualify for the Tokyo Games.

The victory lifted Canada to second place in the World Series standings, six points behind New Zealand, which won the first three legs this season. The United States is third — two points behind Canada — after winning the bronze-medal match against France, 36-12, in Kitakyushu.

Canada also beat Russia 17-14 and the U.S. 24-12 on its way to the final.

Two-time defending champion New Zealand was beaten by the United States 26-19 in the quarterfinal and settled for fifth by beating Australia 34-26.

