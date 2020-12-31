Brad Lambert scored for Finland (3-1). Finland’s quarterfinal opponent will be decided by the Sweden- United States game later Thursday in the Group finale.
Earlier, the Czech Republic took the final Group B slot in the quarterfinals, routing Austria 7-0 to finish 2-2. Austria finished 0-4, and is 0-21 in the event.
Martin Lang scored twice for Finland. Simon Kubicek, Filip Prikryl, Pavel Novak, David Juricek and Jan Mysak added goals and Nick Malik made 15 saves.
