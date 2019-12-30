Canada was thumped 6-0 by Russia on Saturday for its worst ever defeat at the tournament.

Canada is tied atop group B with the United States on six points, three more than Russia, the host Czech Republic and Germany. The U.S. plays the Czechs later Monday.

Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere, projected to be the No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, missed the game after sustaining a knee injury against Russia but could return later in the tournament.

AD

Sweden dispatched Kazakhstan 6-2 to take the lead of Group A with eight points, a point ahead defending champion Finland.

Switzerland plays Slovakia in the group’s another game later Monday.

Samuel Fagamo scored twice for Sweden to top the scoring table with five goals.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD