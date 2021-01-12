Without Walker’s scores in Lima, the Canadians slipped out of the final Olympic qualification place, which instead went to Argentina.
Walker tested positive for metabolites of cocaine believed to have come from drinking coca tea, which is popular in South America.
The CAS judges instead upheld the Pan American Sports Organization’s request to disqualify Canada entirely from the competition for the single positive test.
The full written verdict “will be notified to the parties in the coming weeks,” the court said.
Canada placed fourth in team jumping at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and took silver in Beijing in 2008.
Canada has one place in the individual equestrian jumping competition in Tokyo.
