Canada takes 2 medals in monobob, Humphries 3rd for US

WHISTLER, British Columbia — Canada took the top two spots in the first women’s monobob World Cup race of the season Friday, while Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. won the bronze.
First-run leader Laura Nolte of Germany crashed in her second run and finished seventh.
The U.S. had three of the nine sleds in the very light season-opening field. Nicole Vogt was sixth and Riley Compton was eighth.
The opening two-man of the season was to be held later Friday night, followed Saturday by women’s bobsled and the four-man race.
