Canada wins at worlds after fire delay, US beats Britain

TAMPERE, Finland — Canada was on the ice until nearly midnight to extend its perfect start at the world hockey championships by beating Kazakhstan 6-3 after a fire at the rink played havoc with the schedule on Thursday.
The International Ice Hockey Federation said no one was hurt, but the incident still pushed back the Germany-Denmark start and the following Canada-Kazakhstan game.
Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens had a hat trick in Canada’s fourth win from four games. Still, it wasn’t easy against winless Kazakhstan, which briefly had the lead twice in the first period and made it a one-goal game with 12 minutes to go in the third before Cozens scored Canada’s fifth goal and then added an empty-netter.
The United States also needed time to find its groove against a winless team as it beat Britain 3-0. The U.S. was scoreless in the first period and committed four penalties before Ben Meyers gave the U.S. the lead midway through the second. Kieffer Bellows scored two power-play goals in the third.
Germany edged out Denmark 1-0 for its third win and the Czech Republic swept aside Latvia 5-1 to start its recovery from a surprise loss to Austria.
