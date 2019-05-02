OTTAWA, Ontario — Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada, the 2018 world champion and Olympic bronze medalist, is going out on top.

The 23-year-old Osmond announced her retirement from competitive figure skating on Thursday. She leaves the sport as Canada’s most decorated women’s singles skater.

Osmond won the world title last March in Milan, a few weeks after she won singles bronze and team gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics. She’s also a three-time national champion.

Osmond did not skate this season while evaluating her future plans.

“I guess it’s officially out there for everyone to know,” Osmond tweeted. “I am no longer going to be competing. I’ve personally known this for a while, but to hear it officially announced, it doesn’t sound real. I am excited about future plans that I have, and I can’t wait to share them with you!”

