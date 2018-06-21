OTTAWA, Ontario — Canadian ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje will not compete on the ISU Grand Prix circuit this season.

The three-time world medalists announced their decision Thursday.

Weaver and Poje plan to return for the Canadian national championships in January.

“Over the last 12 consecutive years, we have committed ourselves 100 percent to becoming champions in ice dance, representing our country on the international stage, and enjoying this incredible journey — challenges and accomplishments alike — together every step of the way,” Weaver and Poje said in a joint statement. “This past season provided us with the most incredible memories, including finishing on the podium (with a bronze medal) at the world championships in Milan. Fulfilling this accomplishment gave us time and the opportunity to reflect on how we would like to continue our skating career. Through a very patient, analytical, and thoughtful process, we have decided to forego the 2018 Grand Prix season.”

Canada already will be without reigning women’s world champion Kaetlyn Osmond in the Grand Prix series. Olympic ice dance gold medalists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir likely skated their final competitive programs at the Pyeongchang Games. Patrick Chan and the pairs team of Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford retired after the Olympics.

