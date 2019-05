Toronto Argonauts’ James Wilder Jr. (32) is hit by Montreal Alouettes’ Paris Taylor during a preseason CFL football game in Toronto, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

MONTREAL — The Canadian Football League is taking over ownership of the Montreal Alouettes, The Canadian Press reported.

Citing an unidentified source, CP said Friday the move is effective immediately.

The league has been looking for potential buyers for the franchise.

