South Africa won the staging rights on Tuesday from 10 other unions, including minor rugby outposts Germany, India, Malaysia, Qatar and Tunisia.

The event will be in September 2022 with dates yet to confirmed. It will follow the sevens world series and the Commonwealth Games in July 2022 in Birmingham.

South Africa won the sevens world series most recently last year, but has appeared in the World Cup Sevens final only once, in 1997.

