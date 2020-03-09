Dominik Kahun scored the game-winner, before Richard Panik failed to beat Linus Ullmark on the other end of the ice. The Capitals (41-20-8, 90 points) settled for one standings point, after they had to dig themselves out of a hole to earn it, and moved one point ahead of Philadelphia atop the Metropolitan Division standings, though the Flyers (41-20-7, 89 points) have a game in hand.

Trailing 2-0, the Capitals’ rally began early in the third period when Alex Ovechkin scored his 48th goal of the season. The captain used a spectacular toe-drag move off a faceoff to free himself in front of the Buffalo net and beat Ullmark 3:33 into the period. Ovechkin’s strike gives him 706 goals for his career, leaving him two behind Mike Gartner for seventh on the NHL’s all-time list, and tied him with Boston’s David Pastrnak for the most in the league this season.

Dmitry Orlov tied the score at 2 with 6:49 left in regulation with a goal that didn’t require quite as much skill. Orlov’s shot from the point deflected off the skate of Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and into the net for his first goal since Dec. 21, snapping a 31-game goal drought.

The Sabres appeared to spoil the rally with 2:48 left in the period, but Brandon Montour’s apparent goal was waved off after Buffalo forward Jeff Skinner was ruled to have made contact with Braden Holtby’s stick as he skated past the Capitals goaltender.

The Sabres didn’t challenge the call, and the score remained tied.

The Capitals had another narrow escape in overtime, when Orlov was called for tripping in the offensive zone 2:10 into the extra period, giving the Sabres a four-on-three advantage. But Holtby held his ground and turned aside the Sabres’ three prime scoring chances.

The Sabres entered Monday on a six-game losing streak, which made the Capitals’ slow start in the heat of a tight division race all the more troubling.

Forward Victor Olofsson opened the scoring for Buffalo 4:53 into the first period, beating Holtby with a snipe to his glove side for his 20th goal of the season. It was the first time in four games the Capitals allowed the first goal.

The deficit doubled 53 seconds into the second period, when Jack Eichel scored on the power play for his 36th goal of the season.

Holtby did not yield again after that, finishing with 20 saves in regulation and three more in overtime before allowing the Sabres to convert only two of their seven chances in the shootout.

The Capitals’ bottom-six forward had been carrying the play for the past few weeks, scoring 10 goals over the past six games before Monday. The fourth line was especially strong, scoring seven of those 10 goals since Feb. 25. Against the Sabres, however, Washington’s depth made little impact.

The Capitals’ best chance in the first period came when Johan Larsson was called for slashing at 14:43, giving Washington a crack at Buffalo’s NHL-worst penalty kill. But the Capitals couldn’t deliver, and the Sabres stayed out of the penalty box for the rest of the night.

When Eichel scored on Buffalo’s first power-play opportunity, following a slashing penalty by Brenden Dillon, Washington had allowed at least one power-play goal in five consecutive games. Dillon has recorded 21 penalty minutes in 10 games with the Capitals since he was acquired from the San Jose Sharks at the trade deadline, and he leads the league with 32 minor penalties this season.

But then the Capitals finally began to show signs of life. Tom Wilson hit the post midway through the second period, and Ovechkin finally broke through early in the third.