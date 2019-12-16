Nothing was going his way, and his teammates couldn't generate any offense against a gritty, desperate Columbus team, either. The Capitals were shut out for the first time this season, losing for just the second time in their past 10 games.

The Blue Jackets (13-14-6) were without three regulars to start Monday's game and were coming off back-to-back losses in overtime. Korpisalo, who had 30 saves, recorded his second shutout of the season to carry them to a win.

"We had some power-play opportunities, we pull our goalie there at the end, extra man, and not able to get the bounce we need to get one past him," Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said. "He has played really well the two games against us. We got to find a way to get in front of him some more, get more on the interior and make things more difficult for him. Credit goes to them."

Monday marked the second time the Capitals (24-6-5) fell to Columbus in eight days; the Blue Jackets won, 5-2, at Capital One Arena on Dec. 9 to give Washington its only other loss during this 10-game stretch.

"They come hard to start and basically sit back and play an old-school-type style," Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby said. "It's one of those games where one or two go in early and it's a different story. Just a weird game."

The Capitals were trailing 1-0 after two periods before Columbus pulled away with two goals from Oliver Bjorkstrand in the third. That insurance meant each of the Capitals' past five regulation losses have come by exactly three goals. The Capitals will face the Blue Jackets again Dec. 27 at Capital One Arena.

Ovechkin played a major role in trying to keep the Capitals close, accounting for nine of the team's 16 shots on goal through the opening 40 minutes. He recorded five shots in the second period alone, setting a new ­single-period high among ­Capitals skaters this season.

In a game filled with penalties, the Capitals had four power-play chances in the first two periods but couldn't convert. Their power play entered Monday fifth in the NHL at 23.5 percent and ranked second (26.4 percent) on the road.

Washington held Columbus to just two shots in the second ­period, but the second of those shots, in the final minute before intermission, was a wide-open look for Bjorkstand from about 10 feet in front of Holtby. Bjorkstrand tried to go between Holtby's glove and his pad but couldn't beat him. He soon found redemption, scoring his first goal 32 seconds into the third period off a redirection at the front of the net and the clincher at 8:46.

"I think in the second we got better. . . . We had some chances to make it 1-1," Capitals center Lars Eller said. "I think we were still in it until they got 2-0, 3-0, even though we played poorly, so it just got away from us tonight."

The start of the game was similar to the teams' first meeting a week earlier. Reirden described Washington's play in its previous blowout loss to Columbus as "unacceptable" aside from Holtby's play in the first period with the Blue Jackets peppering the net. The Capitals looked out of sync again Monday, unable to stop an aggressive Columbus attack as they missed passes and failed to execute the details that have been their foundation.

"I think it's just more about us," Eller said of the lack of execution. "[We] weren't as bad as last time, but we were second on pucks and slow. [We had] poor execution when we had the puck. [There was a] little lack of attention to details, and [we were] just not sharp in our overall rhythm without the puck."

Columbus scored first with a goal from in front by Eric Robinson at 11:32 of the first period. The Capitals' blue-liners let Robinson get wide open at the net front, and he tipped the puck past Holtby off a slick pass from Alexandre Texier. Before the goal, Washington had been outshot 11-2. The Capitals finished the period with eight shots on goal to the Blue Jackets' 14.

"I felt like there was a few rebounds in play in the first that were in some really good spots for us that we didn't get to the puck," Reirden said.

"We were a second late, and . . . some of the chances we did get, I thought [Korpisalo] made some good saves."

