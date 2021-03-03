Maybe it was the crushing hits from both sides only minutes into the contest, the game-saving stops from both netminders or the extra time needed to decide the winner. Maybe it was even 23-year-old Trent Frederic trying to drop the gloves with captain Alex Ovechkin early in the third period to no avail.

But even with tempers flaring, hit tallies nearly doubling shots on goal by the middle frame, it was Jakub Vrana who delivered the decisive blow, beating Tuukka Rask for the only goal of the shootout. Rookie goaltender Vitek Vanecek stopped all three Bruins' shootout attempts.

Dmitry Orlov and Nicklas Backstrom both had high-danger attempts in the overtime period, but Rask was up to every challenge but Vrana's.

The game, which started with a video tribute to Chara during the first TV timeout, served as something of an homage to the ­43-year-old defenseman — physical and gritty.

The Capitals (13-5-4, 30 points) extended their winning streak to four and improved to 7-1-1 in their past nine games. The Capitals and Bruins (12-5-3, 27 points), both atop the East Division, will meet again Friday.

The Capitals had an early goal disallowed after replay review, and the contest went to the third period scoreless. The teams combined for more than twice as many hits (46) as shots on goal (20) through 40 minutes. There were a combined 54 hits total.

The game's first goal came from the stick of David Pastrnak, who finished a two-on-one rush with Brad Marchand at 1:19 of the third period. Marchand made a smart read to force a turnover at the blue line to start the odd-man rush down the ice.

Washington came right back with Lars Eller's tying goal with 13:47 left in the third period. It was Eller's fourth straight game with a point (three goals, two assists). T.J. Oshie set up the sequence with his strong read, steal and cross-ice pass to Nick Jensen, who shot from the right faceoff circle. Eller whacked home the rebound.

Wednesday was also Chara's first game at TD Garden since he signed with the Capitals in late December. The Slovak was the Bruins' captain for 14 years before the Bruins moved on from him during the offseason. Both teams acknowledged the future Hall of Famer with stick taps as Chara gestured with a small wave and a thumbs-up.

After the Bruins failed to record a shot in the opening 15:48, the Capitals went 23:47 without a shot on goal after Oshie's deflection 8:10 into the first period. With shot chances low, Vanecek was thrust into the spotlight again.

Vanecek made 18 saves in his league-leading 18th start and is now 4-2-1 in seven starts since Feb. 15. Vanecek nearly let in Pastrnak's early breakaway opportunity, but the shot hit the post before it hit off the goalie's back and then hit the post again before it was covered up.

Vanecek, who kissed the post earlier in the season after a penalty shot rang off the iron, tapped the post with his stick after Pastrnak's first-period attempt.

The Capitals had their full roster available with the return of Evgeny Kuznetsov to the lineup after he missed the previous two games because of an upper-body injury.

Washington played fast and heavy hockey from the drop of the puck, but an action-packed first period produced zero goals. Oshie's apparent goal at the right post was taken off the board with nine minutes left in the first period. Oshie knocked in a cross-crease pass from Richard Panik, but Boston won the ensuing challenge for offsides.

The hits continued minutes later as Ovechkin and Charlie Mc­Avoy collided at the blue line during the Capitals' second power-play opportunity of the game. Both players were slow to get up after their knees took the brunt of the collision. Ovechkin was called for interference on the play, which was the Capitals' second of three minor penalties on the night. The captain did not miss a shift.