Maybe it was the crushing hits from both sides only minutes into the contest, the game-saving stops from both netminders or the extra time needed to decide the winner. Maybe it was even 23-year-old Trent Frederic trying to drop the gloves with captain Alex Ovechkin in the third period to no avail.

But even with tempers flaring and hit tallies doubling shots on goal only two periods in, it was Jakub Vrana who delivered the decisive blow, beating Tuukka Rask for the only goal of the shootout session. Rookie goaltender Vitek Vanecek stopped all three Bruins shootout attempts.

The Capitals had five shots on goal in the overtime period, but Rask was up to every challenge until Vrana's shootout winner.

"Guys played hard tonight," said Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette, who notched his 650th NHL win. "It was an important game coming back to Boston for Z, important for our team, just where we sit but important for that reason as well. Guys knew that. I'm really happy for him that we were able to come in and help [Chara] out and get a win."

The game, which started with a video tribute to Chara during the first TV timeout, served as something of an homage to the 43-year-old defenseman — physical and gritty. Brenden Dillon said he thought Wednesday's contest was the best defensive performance from the team this season. The group limited Boston to 19 shots on goal.

Offensively, the Capitals believe they can do more.

"We'll try to step on the gas a little bit more and they'll probably say the same thing," Laviolette said. "It was just one of those games. It was tight. You had to play the game that was dealt. That was the game that was dealt, and I thought our guys did a good job defensively. We know they've got a good team and so it was a good win for our guys."

The Capitals (13-5-4, 30 points) extended their winning streak to four and improved to 7-1-1 in their past nine games. The Capitals and Bruins (12-5-3, 27 points) will meet again Friday.

The Capitals had an early goal disallowed after replay review, and the contest went to the third period scoreless. The teams combined for more than twice as many hits (46) as shots on goal (20) through 40 minutes. There was a combined 54 hits total.

"This is what we're built as a team [to do], to play those physical games," Dillon said. "We can play the skill games. We can play offensively. We can also play the hard physical ones. . . . It's a lot of fun when you get into those games and get the blood pumping and it's even better when you get the result too."

The game's first goal came from the stick of David Pastrnak, who finished a 2-on-1 rush with Brad Marchand at 1:19 of the third period. Marchand made a smart read to force a turnover at the blue line to start the odd-man rush down the ice.

Washington came right back with Lars Eller's tying goal at 13:47 left in the third period. It was Eller's fourth straight game with a point (three goals, two assists over that span). T.J. Oshie set up the sequence with his strong read, steal and cross-ice pass to Nick Jensen for his right circle shot that Eller whacked home on the rebound.

Wednesday was also Chara's first game at TD Garden since he signed with the Capitals in late December. The Slovak was the Bruins' captain for 14 years before the Bruins moved on from him during the offseason. Both teams acknowledged the future Hall of Famer with stick taps as Chara gestured with a small wave and a thumbs-up.

After the Bruins failed to record a shot in the opening 15:48, the Capitals went 23:47 without a shot on goal after Oshie's deflection 8:10 into the first period. With shot chances low, Vanecek was thrust into the spotlight once again.

Vanecek made 18 saves in his league-leading 18th start and is 5-1-1 in seven starts since Feb. 15. Vanecek nearly let in Pastrnak's early breakaway opportunity, but his shot hit the post before it hit off the goalie's back and then hit the post again before it was covered up.

Vanecek, who kissed the post earlier in the season after a penalty shot rang off the iron, tapped the post with his stick after Pastrnak's first-period attempt.

The Capitals also had a full roster available with the return of Evgeny Kuznetsov to the lineup after he missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury.